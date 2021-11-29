BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Beaufort County say they charged a Greer man with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.
The sheriff's office says that Seth Taylor Bruce is accused of spying on minors in a bathroom at a rental home on Hilton Head Island.
Bruce was already behind bars in Greenville County when charges from Beaufort were filed against him, according to deputies.
In June, Bruce was arrested for ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says that the incidents on Hilton head happened in June of 2020.
PREVIOUSLY: SC Attorney General: Man arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges
