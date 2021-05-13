GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are trying to locate a suspect wanted for shooting a man several times.
According to the sheriff's office, at around 12:31 a.m., deputies responded to McKown's Mountain Road for a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, a man was found with several gunshot wounds.
Deputies said they were informed by the victim that he knows the shooter and that they were previously in an argument over a female friend. The victim was shot in the road and walked to a nearby residence for help. He was later airlifted to Spartanburg Regional. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 864-489-4722.
