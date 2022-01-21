GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a scene in reference to a gunshot victim on Bent Bridge Road at 8:37 p.m.
Deputies say they found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life threatening.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and a suspect is in custody.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
