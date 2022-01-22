generic shooting
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Greenville County say that a person was found dead on Edwards Road after being shot at least once. 

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies received a call for a gunshot victim in the area some time after 3:30 a.m. 

Deputies confirmed that the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME. 

