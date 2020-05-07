SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said when they arrived to investigate a knife assault at a Spartanburg County hotel, they said they found the suspect, a 55-year-old woman, in a motel room clothed only from the waist down.
The incident happened at the Suburban Extended Stay on Reidville Road. Deputies said all parties were in the hotel room where the incident occurred when they arrived.
Deputies identified the suspect as Betty Kennedy and found a black-handled folding knife on her person. Deputies said Kennedy told them she had thrown the knife at hotel staff because the staff members had threatened to harm her and were going to kill her, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Hotel staff told deputies they were called to Kennedy’s room to assist maintenance because Kennedy was “littering hotel property,” per the incident report. Per the report, Kennedy is accused of throwing a chair at a worker and then lunging at her with the knife “in a stabbing manner.”
Deputies said Kennedy was arrested for assault and battery second degree and constantly kicked at the barrier between the front and back of the patrol car on the way to jail.
