GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening.
GCSO says they got a 911 call from Scott Street around 8:30 p.m., but the caller had hung up. Deputies got to the house and found the man there. That man was taken to a hospital to receive treatment.
The investigation has begun, but details are limited and there are no suspects in custody as of writing. Anyone with information can leave a Crime Stoppers tip at 23-CRIME.
