Spruce Pine, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.
Deputies say Brandon Michael Jarrett, of Washburn Road in Spruce Pine, had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl between 2018 and 2019.
Deputies say at the time, Jarrett was 20-years-old and the victim was an acquaintance.
The sheriff's office says it received the case on a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.
More news: Greenville County faculty, staff reminded of court order barring participation in prayers at graduation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.