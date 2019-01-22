HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man was canceled Tuesday after the man was found dead.
Deputies said James Ervin Crouse, 84, had been last seen on January 20, walking along Asheville Highway and Haynes Street in Hendersonville.
On Monday, deputies began searching for Crouse after finding his home empty and his car still there.
Deputies said Tuesday that the search ended when search crews found Crouse's body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.