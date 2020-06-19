PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies said they have located the parents of a child who was walking alone in Pelzer.
Deputies said the boy is approximately 2 years old and was found on Leslie Road off of Midway Road at approximately 3:10 p.m. Friday.
The boy was wearing dinosaurs shirt and gray pants.
Deputies asked for anyone who could help identify the boy to call the sheriff's office.
Moments later, deputies announced the boy's parents had been found.
Since the child's parents have been found, we are removing his photo from the article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.