GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County deputies are seeking help in identifying a suspect who used stolen credit cards at Wal-Mart stores, one located on Wade Hampton Blvd and one located along Pelham Road.
The suspect also used the stolen cards at Game Stop on Wade Hampton, deputies say.
Deputies ask for anyone who recognizes this man to contact Investigator Grimstad at 864-467-5248/agrimstad@greenvillecounty.org or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
