HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County deputies announced Thursday that a man had been arrested after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with underage victims.
Deputies said they began investigating in March after getting a report from DSS about the allegations against Antonio Miranda Santos, 43 years of age.
After a joint investigation between Henderson County Major Crimes Detectives and the Henderson County Department of Social Services Major Crimes, deputies said they arrested Santos on warrants for Indecent Liberties with a Minor and Sexual Battery.
Santos is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
