Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County have arrested and charged a man with the statutory rape of a runaway juvenile.
According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Adrian Joel Torres, of Flat Rock, NC was charged on March 3 by detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.
Torres is charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one felony count of statutory rape.
Torres is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $65,500.00 bond.
