HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A Hendersonville man was recently charged for allegedly assaulting someone earlier this month, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 10:00 p.m. on November 19 after someone told them they were assaulted at a residence on Thunder Bay Lane. Once they arrived, deputies located the victim, and medical personnel transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Following the incident, deputies investigated the case and followed up on leads. On Monday, deputies took 26-year-old Stanly O'Neal Case into custody. According to deputies, O'Neal was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana.
O'Neal is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility on a $66,500 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact
the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 828-694-2757 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
