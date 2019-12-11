Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County have arrested a man they say was trafficking cocaine and heroin.
Deputies say 37-year-old Lawrence William Boykin was arrested after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit conducted a search of a residence on Toone Town Terrace in Hendersonville.
Deputies didn't disclose what was specifically found in the search, but charged Boykin with felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking heroin, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance.
The sheriff's office says Boykin is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $22,800 secured bond.
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2954.
