HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County deputies said a 24-year-old man was indicted after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a minor.
Deputies said Adam Albert Gunari, 24, of Hendersonville. Gunari, was served on Monday with two True Bills of Indictment issued by a grand jury in Henderson County for one felony count of Statutory Rape of a Person 15 years old or younger and one felony count of Statutory Sex Offense with a Person who is 15 years old or younger.
Gunari was taken into custody and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $125,000.00 secured bond.
