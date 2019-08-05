HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a 30-year-old woman was arrested on several charges after it was discovered that she brought a firearm to the county courthouse.
According to deputies, Danielle Dianne Heaps, of Hendersonville, was going through security at the Henderson County Courthouse on August 2 when security personnel discovered a Jennings .22 caliber handgun in her purse.
Deputies arrested Ms. Heaps around 3:30 p.m. on a warrant for arrest for a failure to appear on previous charges.
Through an investigation, deputies determined the handgun was stolen.
Heaps was charged with:
- Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Misdemeanor Possession of a Firearm on the Premises of a Courthouse
- Misdemeanor Order for Arrest
After posting a $10,400 secured bond, Heaps was released.
