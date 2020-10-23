PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man on multiple drug and weapons charges.
Deputies say they arrested Donald Dane Jenkins Jr. on Wednesday with assistance from the Pendleton Police Department.
Deputies say that upon executing a search warrant on Winston St. in Pendleton, they recovered nearly a kilogram of heroin, nearly two kilograms of cocaine, and around 47 grams of crack cocaine.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies also recovered several firearms, marijuana and an unspecified amount of U.S. currency
Deputies say that Jenkins is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center and is being charged with with trafficking cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
