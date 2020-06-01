Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County say a suspect is in custody in connection to the May 28 shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Woodruff Road.
Deputies first responded to the scene around 4:45 a.m. last Thursday. When they arrived on scene, they discovered a male with at least one gunshot wound.
Initial reports indicate the shooting occurred following an altercation with a hotel guest.
After the shooting, deputies say the suspect fled the scene.
On Monday, June 1, Greenville County deputies tell us law enforcement officials with North Carolina's SBI arrested a 24-year-old man from Asheville named Zhan Nmn Cobb.
Cobb is being charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and two counts of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime after investigators learned that Cobb had visited a guest in the hotel when an altercation took place and Cobb opened firing on multiple victims, striking one.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Deputies say Cobb is being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition.
More news: Afternoon storms likely with warmer temps
(1) comment
13% as usual
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.