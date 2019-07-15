WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after a homeowner reportedly shot and killed a man caught trying to break into the homeowner's residence in Williamston.
Deputies said they were called to the home on Boiter Road just after 8 p.m.responding to a reported shooting on Sunday night, Anderson County dispatch confirms.
When deputies arrived, they found the suspect deceased.
The 35-year-old homeowner told deputies he had shot the suspect, a man he did not know, when the suspect was trying to force entry into the home through the front door.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
Deputies said the case was still under investigation as of Monday morning.
(1) comment
another one bites the dust .
