Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say a homeowner was forced to defend themselves after three individuals attempted to break into their home.
Deputies say it happened Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Walker Circle.
We're told the owner shot one of the suspects and deputies were able to catch the second suspect after they fled the scene. The sheriff's office says a K-9 track for the last suspect has been initiated.
Deputies, forensic investigators, and detectives have responded and an investigation is underway at this time.
There no word on the condition of the accused suspect who was shot.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we learn more.
