Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's office were called to the scene of a reported shooting on Foxhall Road around 2:34 a.m. Monday morning.
According to deputies an unknown suspect made forcible entry into the home. The sheriff's office says after a brief struggle, the homeowner attempted to flee on foot and was shot at least one time.
At this time the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
No information is available at this time concerning the suspect, however, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
More news: Rounds of rain bring additional flood concerns this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.