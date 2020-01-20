Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say a body was found in the Appleton Mill Retention Pond Monday morning, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were notified of a possible body floating in the pond on Appleton Street near M Street in Anderson.
The sheriff's office says deputies arrived on scene and located an unidentified person deceased in the water.
Forensic investigators, detectives, and technical rescue personnel all responded to the scene.
Deputies confirmed later in the afternoon that they're now investigating the death as a homicide, though details remain limited.
The coroner's office has not released the victim's name at this time.
