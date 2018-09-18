CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Horry County Sheriff's Office said two detainees died after their transportation vehicle was involved in a high-water incident.
The vehicle, staffed by two deputies, were taking the detainees from Conway to Darlington.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 76 near the Little Pee Dee River when it was overtaken by floodwaters.
The deputies attempted to extricate the persons being transported, but the floodwater rose rapidly and they were unable to open the doors to reach individuals in the van.
The individuals being transported were confirmed dead by the Marion County Coroner.
The sheriff's office said the recovery effort is ongoing and the transportation vehicle cannot be removed due to rising waters and dangerous conditions.
High water rescue teams were able to rescue the deputies from the top of the van.
The incident is under investigation by SLED.
"Tonight's incident is a tragedy. Just like you, we have questions we want answered. We are fully cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division to support their investigation of this event," Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said.
