ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies say a horse found running loose along Old Greenville Highway near Melton Road is now back home with its owner.
Deputies say the horse was spotted roaming near the highway, and took the animal in safely. They posted an appeal to their Facebook page to help reunite it with the owner.
Deputies required the owner to identify the brand in order to claim the horse.
MORE NEWS - A young swimmer was disqualified after a race for how her swimsuit fit her body. The outcry led to a reversal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.