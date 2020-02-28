FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said a call to a home on Tillbrook Court in Fountain Inn about a malnourished dog tangled up on a chain without access to food or water resulted in two people arrested and the house being condemned.
Deputies said Animal Control initially responded to the home around 1:30 p.m. and found the house in “deplorable conditions” with children living there.
Deputies released a photo showing a mound of trash bags piled up behind the house.
The children were removed from the home and the dog was seized by Animal Control.
Deputies said two adults, Richard Spurgeon and Melanie Strickland, were both arrested without incident and charged with two counts each of cruelty to a child as well as ill treatment of an animal. The home was condemned by Laurens County Building and Codes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.