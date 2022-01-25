ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Human remains have been found in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were found on Interstate 85 near mile marker 29 by workers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Deputies identified the remains as human when they arrived.
There are no other details, and an investigation is ongoing.
