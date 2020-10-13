OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office investigators said are working a scene where human remains were discovered in Old Fort.
Deputies said at 10:46 a.m. they received a tip through Crime Stoppers saying a resident of the area found the skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Lavender Road Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office said investigators are examining the scene and recovering the remains, which will be sent for autopsy to determine a positive identification.
The investigation is ongoing.
