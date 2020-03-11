GENERIC - Investigation Crime Scene Tape

(file photo | Associated Press)

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a passerby found human skeletal remains on Wednesday.

ACSO released around 10:17 p.m. they responded to Holliday Street after a passerby walking their dog found the remains. They say they were able to confirm the remains were human.

Forensic investigators, detectives, and the coroner's office are responding.

Stay tuned for updates.

