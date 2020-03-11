PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a passerby found human skeletal remains on Wednesday.
ACSO released around 10:17 p.m. they responded to Holliday Street after a passerby walking their dog found the remains. They say they were able to confirm the remains were human.
Forensic investigators, detectives, and the coroner's office are responding.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.