LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle along I-26 in the Midlands.
Lexington County deputies said they received reports that a man on a motorcycle fired shots into another car while both were driving on the interstate near Exit 113.
One person inside the car was hurt and taken to the hospital.
Deputies ask anyone who may have seen the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1- 888-CRIME-SC.
