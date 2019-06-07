SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County deputies were called to a home on McDowell Road, when a married couple got into an argument that involved food and firearms.
Deputies arrived to the household where the wife said an argument started between her and husband over the house smelling like cat urine.
The wife reported her husband became angry over her complaints and threw a chocolate cupcake at her face, while threatening to kill her.
The wife then reportedly went over to the husband and slapped him, deputies say.
Deputies say the wife reported that her husband then shoved a gun in her face and repeatedly pulled the trigger, although the gun was not loaded.
A witness was on scene and in the home, but declined to give a statement.
Deputies discovered upon investigation, the husband had no prior convictions of domestic violence.
A judge issued a warrant for Domestic Violence in the 3rd degree.
