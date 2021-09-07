GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say they've found a man who went missing with his wife on Labor Day, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Fifty-four-year-old Marshal Mayes and 45-year-old Felicia Mayes were last seen early in the day on Labor Day, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Office said while they've found Marshal Mayes, the family also got in contact with Felicia Mayes and she's safe, but they haven't physically found her.
When the two went missing, the Office said their disappearance was under "suspicious circumstances."
Felicia Mayes was seen being picked up by her husband along Pine Creek Court Extension around 5 p.m. in his Chevy Silverado. The truck was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Academy Street near Pendleton Street in Greenville.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
