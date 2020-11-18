Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County say a suspect has been captured after a search early Wednesday morning.
Around 8:45 a.m., FOX Carolina received a tip about a large law enforcement presence along Highway 25 passing the Donaldson Center.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies initially received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a subject, later identified as 25-year-old Gregory Chandler Metz, hooking up a camper to a Uhaul truck off Latimer Mill Road in Laurens County.
Deputies said they conducted a search in the areas of West Ridgeway Road and Augusta Road. Police say Metz reportedly pulled a gun pointing it at himself, before running into the woods.
Deputies say Metz was captured by a K-9 unit around 9:23 a.m.
GCSO said Metz was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries before he is taken to the Greenville County Detention Center on a charge of Grand Larceny.
