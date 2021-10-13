SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have identified a homeless man wanted for an armed robbery in Wellford, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect in armed robbery
Deputies search for suspect after armed robbery in Wellford (Travis Barnett, Oct. 13, 2021).
The sheriff's office said the Southern Pride convenience store located on Nazareth Road was the victim of an armed robbery on Monday, Oct. 11 at around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies said the suspect fired several shots at the clerk.
The suspect was identified the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14 as 43-year-old Carl Darel Peterson, deputies said.
We're told the investigation revealed Peterson is homeless and "very transient". He now has active warrants for the following:
- Discharging a firearm into a dwelling
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
- Kidnapping
- Attempted murder
- Armed robbery
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or 1-888-CRIME-SC.
