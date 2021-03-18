GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said on Thursday that they had identified six victims as the investigation into a man and woman accused of child sex crimes continues. The child victims were between the ages of 3 months and 7 years old.
Deputies said they first began investigating after a social media company reported a video that showed three young children, roughly 4-5 years old, performing sex acts on an adult.
The investigation soon led deputies to 22-year-old Brooke Schmitz and 23-year-old Donovan Williams.
"Since then, Investigators have learned that the pair have committed criminal sexual conduct on multiple children by way of offering child homecare services to parents in need of a babysitter," said Lt. Ryan Flood in a news release. "Investigators have been able to identify and make contact with some of the victim’s parents thus far to notify them of their findings."
Deputies said these were connected to the child homecare service, and since the initial news release on March 12, deputies received additional calls from parents whose children may have fallen prey.
Both suspects were initially charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11, first degree. Now, 17 additional charges have been filed against Brooke Schmitz, including accessory before the fact of a felony, 9 counts of 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor, 4 counts of 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor and 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor. Donovan Williams now faces more charges as well, including 2 counts of Accessory before the fact of a felony, 4 counts of 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor and 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor.
The new warrants vividly detail the crimes the couple is accused of. The warrants say deputies collected video and other evidence that shows both suspects performing multiple sex acts on the young children. In some cases, the children were blindfolded at the time of the abuse.
"Thus far, all of the identified victim’s families have been notified and the investigation is ongoing," added Lt. Flood on Thursday. "We continue to request for anyone who has had similar dealings with the suspects to call Investigators at 864-467-4704 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME."
MORE NEWS - Coroner releases names of 2 killed when multi-state chase that ended with crash in Gaffney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.