ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified one suspect in a series of break-ins in the Town Mountain Road area of Asheville and need help identifying the second man.
Deputies released surveillance images of the men they were seeking back in September.
On Friday, deputies said they had identified and charged Travis Shaqwann Fair with two counts of breaking and or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
investigators said Fair and an unidentified individual broke into several homes in the area.
Fair had not yet been apprehended as of Friday morning.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Fair or recognizes his accomplice to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.
