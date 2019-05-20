FAIRVIEW, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says three people are in custody after the armed robbery of a Hendersonville business Monday morning.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office told media that a deputy spotted a vehicle of interest in the robbery in the Fairview area a short time after the armed robbery was reported.
Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. There was a short chase before the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
All three suspects were apprehended a short time later by the K9 unit.
Later in the day, deputies revealed the identities of all three suspects.
23-year-old Kristoff Michael Hunter was charged with the following:
- Second degree kidnapping
- Robbery w/ a dangerous weapon
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Possess stolen firearm (x2)
- Conspiracy robbery w/ a dangerous weapon
He is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.
20-year-old Shyleek Vyshonee Davidson faces the same charges as Hunter, and is being held on a $250,000 bond as well.
Okoye Unique Porter, 25, was charged with two counts possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, and SC Governor's Warrant.
He is being held on a $180,000 secured bond.
The Hendersonville Police Department, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and Asheville Police Department were all involved in this incident.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Father who fatally shot daughter after mistaking her for intruder faces drug charges
Greenwood Co. Coroner: Early morning shooting leaves one dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.