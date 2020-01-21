Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation.
According to Anderson County dispatch, deputies were called to an address on Towee Trail around 10:16 p.m. Monday night.
We're told both deputies and EMS responded to the scene.
Right now we don't have any details about what's involved in the case. We've reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for more information.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
