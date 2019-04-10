Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have confirmed they are on the scene of a shooting off Capitol Way.
Right now deputies haven't released details of the shooting and we don't know how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries.
We have a crew on scene, and we'll update as soon as more information is released.
As of writing our crew on scene reports the coroner is not present.
