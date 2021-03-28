Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say one person has died following a hit and run near Airport Road on Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, 19-year-old Josephine Nunn of Townville was killed when a vehicle collided with hers in the area of Highway 24 near Airport Road around 10:12 p.m. The Anderson County Coroner's Office says Nunn was traveling west on Highway 24 when she was struck by another vehicle, forcing her off the roadway into a concrete barrier. Following the collision, deputies say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Deputies with the sheriff's office are working with the highway patrol to investigate the crash and identify the driver of the other vehicle. Detectives working the case believe it to be an early 2000's black or blue Dodge Ram 1500 truck.
The coroner's office says Nunn was wearing a seat belt, but died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 864-260-4405 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
