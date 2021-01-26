Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing man.
According to the sheriff's office, Andrew Joseph Maney, was last seen on January 19 at a home on Victor Circle in Anderson.
Deputies say he left the home in his silver, 2010 Hyundai Elantra, with SC tag 9241NN.
It's not known what type of clothing Andrew was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but he is described as standing 5'8" tall weighing approximately 140 pounds.
If you've seen Andrew of have information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 864-260-4305 referencing case number 2021-04846.
