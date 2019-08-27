Linville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The game is afoot...Big Foot - that is.
Deputies in Avery North Carolina are asking for the public's help in locating someone who snatched the famed Sasquatch from an area business.
According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on August 23, an unknown suspect(s) stole a 6', 180 pound, Bigfoot from Mountaineer Landscaping in Linville.
Deputies are asking for anyone who might have seen something at this location such as a vehicle, or people around the business after hours to please contact the sheriff's office at 828-733-2071.
