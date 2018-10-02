Black Mountain, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said 95-year-old Harold Lewis Blankenship was located after he went missing Tuesday morning.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety says Blankenship was last seen on 7 Tripoli Trail in Black Mountain, N.C.
Blakenship is said to be 5'11", weighing around 160 lbs, short white hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a long sleeve brown plaid button up shirt, blue jeans with a black belt, and white tennis shoes.
A Silver Alert was issued because Blankenship is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Deputies confirmed just before 11:30 a.m. that Blankenship had been located.
RELATED -Silver alert issued for missing woman from Franklin, NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.