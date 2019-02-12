GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said two people are in custody after a person was reportedly robbed outside of a Dollar General Tuesday
Dispatchers said the robbery happened outside the store at 5922 Augusta Road Tuesday just before noon.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt during the robbery.
Deputies confirmed two suspects were taken into custody and said additional details will be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.