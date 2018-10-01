ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Dispatch says a foot chase is currently underway along I-85 in Anderson County after an armed robbery.
Dispatchers say two male suspect held a female victim at gunpoint at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Kennedy Lane in Easley.
The victim was not injured in the incident.
According to dispatch, the situation escalated into a vehicle chase with the suspects.
Deputies told our FOX Carolina crew on scene that one of the suspects was in custody and the search for the other is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
