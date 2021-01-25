Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for multiple crimes including impersonating an officer on multiple occasions. Deputies say the suspect went so far as to tell some people he had been shot in the line of duty.
Police say 38-year-old, Andre Alidrew Romero, was taken into custody following an investigation that began in December of 2020.
According to deputies, an investigator with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was introduced to Romero who was at the time claiming to be an agent with the DEA at a local restaurant.
Deputies say unbeknownst to Romero the investigator had previously been assigned to the DEA Task Force-Greenville Resident Office and grew suspicious of Romero's claims.
Following an investigation, it was learned that Romero was not a law enforcement officer, nor has he ever been.
Deputies say Romero was citizen of Trinidad, had a previous criminal record in New York involving fire arms and had a suspended South Carolina Driver's License.
Upon further investigation deputies learned of a report had been filed on January 22 against Romero indicating he had falsely obtained goods from a victim after promising to retrieve a family member that had been taken overseas and could do so because of his position in the DEA.
In exchange for the "return" of the family member, deputies say he scammed the woman out of a motorcycle valued at $3,500 and a cash payment of $7,500.
A few hours after that report was filed, Romero was located during a traffic stop on a traffic violation and placed under arrest.
Deputies say at the time of his arrest he was found with a replica DEA badge and loaded handgun. A search warrant executed at his home for items related to his impersonating an officer found a ballistic vest, four additional firearms and ammunition.
Romero is charged with three counts of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer, Driver Under Suspension 2nd offense, Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses greater than $10,000 and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.
Anyone else who may have had a similar run-in with Romero is asked to contact deputies at 864-467-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
Romero is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $30,270 bond. Deputies say their is an additional Federal hold by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
