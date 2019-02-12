Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced they have obtained warrants to charge a suspect believed to be responsible for storage thefts on Suber Road.
Deputies say that 29-year-old, Kyle Franklin Mcabee, is being charged in connection with the January 12 theft of several pieces of high dollar equipment taken from East Suber Storage, located at 559 East Suber Road.
On February 4, deputies asked for help identifying a suspect from video surveillance and say they received a substantial number of tips.
Deputies say during the course of the investigation, they identified Mcabee as the person responsible.
Mcabee, who is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on unrelated charges will be extradited back to Greenville at a later date and time.
Mcabee is facing charges for Petit Larceny (Enhanced), Grand Larceny of more than $2000 but less than $10,000 (Enhanced) and Grand Larceny more than $10,000.
