Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing man.
According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Jeffery Wayne Eustance, was reported missing on August 22. Deputies say he was last seen on August 14 around 11:30 a.m. on Pinecroft Drive in Taylors.
The sheriff's office says Jeffery has several medical issues and has made comments causing concern for those close to him.
He is believed to be in a silver Jeep Patriot, bearing a SC tag of: KAP-608. He is described at as standing six feet tall and weighing around 195 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
