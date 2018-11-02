Our faces are becoming more important when it comes to solving crimes and helping with police work.
Facial recognition software is new for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, but we found out, the company that develops it for law enforcement agencies around the country, is right here in Greenville.
It's being used as we speak. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they solved an armed robbery at GT's Express Mart on Rutherford Road back in August, all thanks to surveillance pictures and new technology.
Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office explained, "This case itself, we didn't have a whole lot of leads, but we did have some very clear images. The software came in at the right time, we were able to utilize this and we got a match that was very close. Our investigators did a couple more avenues of investigation and established probable cause."
Darrius Williams was arrested about a month and a half later. And it was in part, thanks to facial recognition software given to them by SLED.
Flood tells us, "We enter the images we have available into the software and that software will come back using prior mugshots, using DMV files, that they have on record to find potential matches for us and that software does its things in a matter of seconds."
It was designed by Data Works Plus, a company that works with law enforcement agencies around the country, including Atlanta, New York And LA, and they're based right here in Greenville.
Brad Bylenga is the General Manager and Owner. "Law enforcement is able to go back from an investigative standpoint and look at these videos and then take probes or clips and run them against facial recognition."
Brad showed us how the software works using his photo. He says pictures can be scanned against different local, state or national databases set up by the law enforcement client.
Another new tool out there from Data Works Plus is the Rapid-ID device. It's also used in Greenville County.
It takes fingerprints and photos on the go, so police can identify someone in the field.
Brad explained how quickly it can work. "It's as simple as taking a photograph with your cellphone camera on the side of the road and you can make an identification within seconds."
There's also the hope that this evolving technology could deter would-be criminals, so they don't commit a crime in the first place.
