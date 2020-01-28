Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are warning the public of a scam resurfacing in the area.
According to deputies, callers are contacting members of the community representing themselves as deputies and telling people they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine to avoid arrest.
The sheriff's office wants to remind residents, they will never solicit money over the phone for any reason whatsoever.
If you receive a phone call suggesting otherwise, please hang up and report them to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-467-5300.
More news: Hart County Sheriff: Suspect charged with murder arrested near South Hart Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.