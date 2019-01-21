Henderson, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man, who was last seen on January 20.
Deputies said the call came in around 4:23 p.m. Deputies performed a health and welfare check of the man's home and found his car, but did not find him at the residence.
James Ervin Crouse, who is 84 years old was last seen on foot along Asheville Hwy and Haynes Street area wearing a green jacket and blue jeans, deputies say.
Any information please contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office 828-697-4912.
Text TIP HENDERSON followed by your message, to 888777 or Submit an anonymous web tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.